Local youth in Polk County's 4-H program got to show off what they've been working on in recent days.
Polk County Cloverleaf fifth and sixth grade 4-H'ers had their annual District Project Achievement on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Georgia Highlands College.
Students focused on researching a topic of interest and presenting it to an audience within 4 to 6 minutes. It also teaches 4-H'ers public speaking skills and helps them gain self-confidence.
Polk sent a total of 12 participants to compete with over 700 4-H'ers from 12 counties in our Northwest District. This is the highest level of competition for the Cloverleaf 4-H'ers.
Those locally who placed in the event included a first place prize for Westside Elementary's Eliyah Israel for a project on Between Meal Snacks, and Cherokee Elementary's Jackson Pierce for an assignment on health.
Two third place prizes went to Rockmart Middle's Brennah Collum for a presentation on Outdoor Recreation, and to Cherokee Elementary's Addison Griffin for her report on Computer Technology.
Additional fifth and sixth graders who competed include Cherokee's Cullen Hall for a project on communications, Northside's Aubrey Medellin for a project on Workforce Preparation and Career Development, Van Wert Elementary's Rehanna Young for her Flowers, Shrubs and Lawns report, Rockmart Middle's Isaiah Young for a history project on people, and four students from Youngs Grove Elementary.
That included Kevin Hernandez for his project on History Places and Events, Chyanne Ridgeway for a project on horses, Coby Shooks for a history project on people and Alissa Vanderbroek, who presented on Performing Arts and Dance.
Several adult volunteers participated by judging projects or by helping with supervision. A note of thanks and appreciation are made to Stephen Ely, Zoey Myrick, Alan Rocha and Shannon Ridgeway and parents who spent the day at Georgia Highlands College to hear the presentations. Teen leaders for the day were Senior 4-H’ers Joseph Croker, Dakota Peterson, Minnes Smith and Shawna Rocha.