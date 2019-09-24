Polk 4-H'ers were very busy at the Polk County Fair this year.
Lot's of visitors had the chance to visit the 4-H Animal Farm to see goats, chickens, ducks, calves, turkeys and much more. The 4-H Animal Farm is always manned by 4-H'ers and volunteers.
The 4-H booth in the exhibit hall was themed "4-H:One Size Fits All," and was manned by 4-H'ers presenting their projects every night, including, Food Safety & Preservation, Wildlife, Arts & Crafts, Textiles & Merchandising, and Fashion Revue, Physical, Biological & Earth Science and Computer Science.
Please support our local 4-H program.
Contact the local extension office for more information about 4-H in Polk County at uge2233@uga.edu or call 770-749-2142.