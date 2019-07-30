Polk County 4-H Seniors win big at Georgia 4-H State Congress on July 23-26, 2019. Grace Prince placed 2nd in the Flowers, Shrubs & Lawns division, and Katelynn Borders placed 5th in the Workforce Preparation division. They competed along with over 700 hundred other 4-H'ers from every county in Georgia.
Earlier this year, to move on to the State Congress level, they first had to compete in their District Project Achievement competition where they placed in their respective categories.
They had to complete a portfolio or journal of all their work for the past year, which included project work, community and volunteer service and leadership activities and present a speech along with posters and visual aids in their category.
Georgia 4-H Congress includes project competition, special events recognition, scholarship recognition and volunteer recognition. It is a one of the premiere events of Georgia 4-H and recognizes the work of hundreds of hours of 4-H work.
4-H Project Achievement is a cornerstone in the Georgia 4-H program. From the first Boys Corn Club sharing their crop to today's presentation and portfolios on hundreds of projects, Project Achievement serves to showcase 4-H'ers work and success.
Upcoming 4-H activities include club meetings, fair activities, Cottonboll and Consumer Judging classes and competition as well as beginning on our next Project Achievement Event.
For more information on Polk County 4-H Program contact us at 770-749-2142 or e-mail us at uge2233@uga.edu.