Polk County 4-H has a program that will now be participating at the national level thanks to wins in state competition. Georgia 4-H Project SAFE uses the shooting sports to teach many valuable life skills, and the team is heading to a national level event this July.
Luke Wood placed second individually in the standing position in the Ga Games match in Carroll County and will be heading onward to Virginia at the State Games of America this summer.
Additionally, Polk County's SAFE BB Gun Team will be representing the county at the Daisy National BB Gun Championship Match in less than two months in Rogers, Arkansas.
The Polk County SAFE BB Gun Team also scored recent top 3 finishes in additional competitions.
At the Winter Classic fun shoot in Haralson County, Polk County had one team place second and shooter Wyatt Tant to place second individually in the sitting position.
At the state qualifying match, one team placed second and we had shooter Samuel Formby to place second individually in the standing position and shooter Kneily Stewart to place third individually in the kneeling position. At the state competition at Rock Eagle we had shooter Olivia Cleveland to place third individually in the sitting position.
Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) provides youth a place to develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills. Safety and the responsible use of firearms and archery equipment is a primary goal.
Trained volunteers lead clubs in BB, Air Rifle, Air Pistol, .22 Rifle, Shotgun and Archery in over 110 counties. Children from 5th grade to 8th grade can participate through their local county 4-H.
The team is looking for sponsors and any donations to help fund the National shoot. Any donation is tax-deductible. For more information contact the Polk County 4-H at 770-749-2142.