A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg while driving down College Street in Rockmart today.
According to Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner:
The shooting took place in the 500 block of College Street while the woman was driving a Toyota SUV. She was passing through the intersection of College and Hogue Streets at the time her vehicle was hit on the driver's side door, and the bullet entered her thigh.
Turner said the woman who was shot was not the intended victim of the shooting. City police chased a vehicle for a time and county police have picked up the chase.
Polk County Police with the help of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Cedartown Police are searching the area near the Polk County Airport off Hwy. 278. Police believe that the shooting suspect left their vehicle and fled on foot.