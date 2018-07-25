Arrests have been made and an investigation continues for the Polk County Police Department after allegations of sexual assault were made against two area teens.
In a press release today, Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said 19-year-old Travis Hardy of a Rockmart address turned himself in after warrants were drawn and he was scheduled to turn himself into authorities today.
Hardy, along with another 16-year-old who turned himself in on Tuesday, July 24, are both charged with rape and aggravated sodomy.
Additionally, Hardy is charged with sexual battery.
The release stated the two are accused of a sexual assault that took place on Hills Creek Road in Taylorsville within Polk County, where they interviewed a 16-year-old girl about what happened.
As the investigation continued on the Sunday, July 22 incident, police interviewed Hardy and the second teen about the incident and warrants were taken out.
Dodd reported the 16-year-old is being charged as an adult, and was booked and then transferred to the Rome Youth Detention Center where he remained in custody.