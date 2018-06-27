Police are still searching for answers with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations in Cedartown following the death of a Gibson Street man on Sunday.
Captain Craig Payton, head of the Cedartown Police Criminal Investigation Division, said that detectives are working with GBI agents still to find who shot and killed Ronald Bentley, 40, just three blocks from his home at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.
He's additionally asking for anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Cedartown Police at 770-748-4123.
Payton said Bentley just left home and made it to the corner of Park and Gibson Street when he was gunned down in the early morning shooting.
He was an employee at the Bojangles in Cedartown prior to his death. Payton said not much else is known about the victim they can release at this time, or what motive there was yet in the shooting.
Bentley wasn't completely unknown to police in the past. He'd been jailed five times in the past two decades. Starting in 1995 and through 2016, Bentley was arrested on five separate occasions for misdemeanor offenses according to booking records from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Police don't believe his past experience with law enforcement is involved with his death over the weekend.
Bentley’s tragic end came at around 5:15 a.m. on June 24, when a call came into Polk County 911 operators to report several gunshots fired in the area around Gibson Street.
A follow-up call came in at 5:21 a.m. then to report the body in the middle of Gibson Street. Officers found Bentley dead when they arrived at the scene, and Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier pronounced him dead officially at 5:45 a.m.
Bentley's body was taken to the GBI crime lab for examination, and an autopsy was concluded on Tuesday. Brazier said that Bentley’s death is officially ruled a homicide by shooting.
Brazier added that he died as a result of gunshot wounds to the chest and torso, but did not wish to elaborate due to the nature of the investigation at this time.
“We’d like everyone to know that this case is being worked aggressively by my office, the Cedartown Police and GBI,” Brazier said. “We’re also asking that everyone keep Mr. Bentley’s family in your thoughts and prayers, along with those in law enforcement who are working diligently to pursue justice.”
His body was turned back over to Gammage Funeral Home in Cedartown, who will be handling services at a later time.