Police are asking the help of the public in tracking down a man previously convicted on stalking charges and who is facing an additional charges locally of harassing three different people in the Rockmart area.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd is requesting help and asks people to be on the lookout for 54-year-old Keith Foster, recently of the Vinson Mountain area, currently being sought on misdemeanor stalking charges.
Dodd said Foster was last seen at a convenience store near the Haralson County line driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck, and that additional potential sightings have also placed him near the Bartow County line as well.
“We've got to find him to serve him with additional charges,” Dodd said.
Foster is accused of stalking three different women in east Polk County. He was previously convicted of misdemeanor stalking charges 10 times between Bartow, Haralson and Paulding counties, along with four different felony counts of aggravated stalking. He also faces three more aggravated stalking charges in court in Paulding County, and was out of jail and living locally awaiting a court date.
Based on investigators accounts, Dodd said that Foster selects victims in restaurants and stores and seems friendly at first, getting enough information out of a potential victim to find them on social media.
“He’ll then begin to stalk people on social media, and will send ugly, nasty things he wants to do to these women,” Dodd said. “Somehow he gets their cell numbers, and will send texts and pictures.”
Dodd added that all his victims thus far met him during chance encounters. “He’s done this in Cobb County and Paulding County and several others, and now he’s in Polk.”
He was also accused and tried for murder in Cobb County in 1997, but was found not guilty by a jury at the time. His record additionally included felony drug and gun charges, Dodd said.
Foster is a white male, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds and has in the past kept his head closely shaven.
Those who see or know Foster should immediately call 911 or the Polk County Police during office hours Monday through Friday at 770-748-7331.