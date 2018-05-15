- Aragon Police Department receives a monument in honor of new K-9 officer Nero.
There’s a group of officers on local police forces that usually don’t get a lot of love in their jobs, and don’t have much choice in the matter than to wait for affection from those in charge of them when they call it a day.
Tammie Cook wants to change all that, and is doing so during a time of year when officers are being shown appreciation far and wide.
Cook was handing out a small monument including a paw print to law enforcement agencies all across the stretch that K9’s of West Georgia covers, and brought one of those monuments for a new member of the Aragon Police Department during celebrations of police officers and public servants during May as part of National Police Week.
Aragon Police’s new recruit, a German shepherd named Nero, joined officers and Cook for a brief ceremony on May 7 at the Brenda Gazaway Municipal Complex to receive the commemorative monument.
“K-9’s are never recognized, and I want to make sure that they get recognized in all of my departments with these concrete statues,” Cook said.
She said that her organization takes care of all kinds of areas where K-9’s are involved, whether it be with volunteering at community events to provide information to the public about the roles dogs play in police work, or providing much needed drinks and snacks for officers and their canine companions when they undertake large scale training events, such as the US DEA certification that took place in Rome last week.
This support is one of many ways that K9’s of West Georgia shows their appreciation for the pups on patrol in law enforcement.
K9’s of West Georgia provides help on a long stretch of Highway 27 LaGrange in Troup County, all the way to Floyd County. She encourages people to help departments in any way they can to support K-9s, by providing donations specifically earmarked for the dogs on duty for equipment and materials that keep them safe while doing work daily in the field with their handlers.
Aragon officials thanked Cook for her show of support for the K-9 units past and present who have served in Polk County, and they planned on placing the monument featuring a large paw print on city hall grounds.
Learn more about how to take part in K9s’s of West Georgia by emailing Cook at k9swestga@yahoo.com.