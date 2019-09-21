The Rockmart Police Department are investigating after an unidentified male was found in a creek in the area behind Elm Street.
Assistant Police Chief Jonathan Fuller reported that a neighborhood resident found the body off Jones Street, near the intersection with Elm Street behind Suntrust Bank around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Fuller said the Polk County Coroner's office was called out along with Rockmart Police detectives to recover the body. He said that no cause of death was yet determined, but there has been no evidence yet seen of foul play.
The male's body was in the water for several days, making immediate identification impossible, Fuller said. He did add the male was tattooed, which might aid in efforts.
The body of the unidentified male is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further autopsy and identification.
Anyone with information about the discovery of the body should contact the Rockmart Police Department at 770-684-6558.