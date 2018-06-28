A Cedartown man was arrested and charged with murder in the early Sunday morning shooting death of Ronald Morris Bentley, according to a press release from city officials.
According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, officers took Laryan Yance Walker, 30, of 501 Line St., into custody on murder charges at 7:45 this evening.
The arrest came as a result of the continued investigation by the Cedartown Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the release stated.
Newsome said Walker was taken into custody without incident and is being housed in the Polk County Jail.
Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.