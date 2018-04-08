With a new deal in place between Polk Medical Center and Blue Cross Blue Shield, hospital officials are looking to make sure the community is well-aware of the new contract in the latest Hospital Authority and Polk Medical Center Inc., board meetings last week.
Hospital Authority and PMC, Inc., board chair Harold Wyatt thanked administrators and board members for their work on behalf of finally securing a contract between the hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield so that those who wish to utilize Polk Medical Center as an inpatient provider for the insurance company can now do so locally without further issues.
Polk Medical Center’s Matt Gorman said the hospital is doing the final work through April to ensure the billing system is all up to date with the new contract rates for Blue Cross Blue Shield coverage, with everything in place for the rates to take effect on May 1. More specifically, Gorman explained that all the various discounts and rates applied to bills from patients who have Blue Cross Blue Shield medical insurance coverage have to be loaded into the appropriate places to ensure that when billing goes through computer systems, it remains at the rates set in the contract.
“These contracts, like all of our managed care contracts, have certain terms of what they agreed to pay, and in this case that is Blue Cross. We need to make sure that is all loaded into our system, so we can make sure that we’re doing what we agreed to do with Blue Cross, and that they’re paying what they’ve agreed to pay,” Gorman said. “It’s just a check and balance we do for all of our managed care contracts.”
The insurance provider is also loading the information agreed upon between the two parties into their internal systems as well, and the hospital expects to have everything ready by the promised May 1 start date.
Before the contract was signed, hospital services in-network for Blue Cross Blue Shield customers was limited to emergency services only. So for instance, anyone coming in for something like a bad burn on the stove or a broken bone would be covered by their insurance just like anyone else, and the hospital would take care of the appropriate billing. Outside of those services, out-of-network pricing applied to items such as laboratory testing, x-rays, outpatient surgical procedures and more. Gorman said with the contract in place, those items can now be billed.
It should help when it comes to one program Polk Medical Center has been pushing to grow for several years: surgical procedures.
Since outpatient surgeries will now be covered at the hospital, their two surgical suites are likely to get more use than it has in past months, with February totals of just two surgical cases and four procedures between those two patients.
That was down again from January’s five surgical cases and 8 procedures performed in the hospital’s surgical suites. Those are well down from an August 2016 high of 30 cases and 36 procedures completed in the hospital.
Now that Blue Cross Blue Shield’s contract negotiations are completed and the hospital is set to take the insurance as an in-patient provider beginning in May, the hopes are that more outpatient procedures will be taken care of in the local operating rooms.
“We’re really hopeful that we see volume increases across the board, particularly in that area,” Gorman said.
That also includes lab work, like blood tests, and radiology appointments for x-rays and other machines in use at the hospital, but that Blue Cross Blue Shield customers were having to go outside of the community to get completed in the past.
He added that he believes Polk Medical center is “blessed” that with new facilities in place, and with the option for people to receive their care locally for the first time in several years, it’ll mean better outcomes for patients in the long run as well.
He said the board and the community were just as helpful in getting the contract done as the leadership team within the hospital administration, and that their pressure was just as productive in “getting this contract.”
“We’ve come to you many times to tell you we thought that we were close,” Gorman said. “It’s nice to be able to come to you and it’s actually done.”
Polk Medical Center’s numbers have been on average on a steady increase since they took over hospital operations, then moved to their new facility in late 2014.
Increases have been reported annually in swing bed, inpatient and emergency room care visits, and profits have remained above those expected in the budget.
Vice president of finance for Floyd Healthcare Management Clarice Cable provided the latest figures for Polk Medical Center’s operations during the March board meeting, pointing out that though their overall profits aren’t as steady as in year’s past, they’re still more than $750,000 over what was budgeted by this time in the fiscal year.
As of the end of February, the hospital had brought in $20.5 million in total revenue for the fiscal year, and had only spent just under $16.1 million in treating patients so far through the previous month.
She said profits were slightly down due to market fluctuations earlier in the year that cut the hospital’s investment income some, but that overall savings on expenses had helped keep the bottom line above budget.
The ultimate hope is that more patients coming to the hospital to utilize services and billing Blue Cross Blue Shield for those costs will greatly help the bottom line.
Wyatt did ask how hospital officials planned to make sure the community — specifically those who have been unable to utilize the full set of resources available at Polk Medical Center — will know they can now take part.
Gorman said a larger public relations campaign about the changes will be forthcoming.
Board members also suggested reaching out to specific industries to ensure that employees are well informed of local choices now available to them for care with the in-network status change coming in May.
Also of note, Gorman received a promotion in recent weeks. He is now the Vice President of Corporate and Network Services for Floyd’s entire group of primary care network centers around the region, as well as Floyd Medical Center’s EMS service.
He said he’ll have additional responsibilities for overseeing offices in the larger Floyd Healthcare Management, Inc., system, but will also continue to run Polk Medical Center with the help of Chief Nursing Officer Tifani Kinard.
Hospital figures
“We’re seeing a good strong performance from that program,” Gorman said.
emergency care center visits in February were slightly lower due to the way flu season struck;
in the month of march for fiscal year 2017, we’ll be short of that number this year
function of when flu season hit last year, it was a very late flu season as you recall.
our target is to be slightly above where we were last year
surgical cases are still down, but with BCBS as a provide the hospital can
Volumes are right around where we expect them to be this time of year
72-73 ER visits a day on average