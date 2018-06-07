- Gorman asks Commission to allow for bidding in 2019
What will the Polk County Commission do with their Emergency Medical Service contract?
That is an item that will be up for debate in coming months as they get closer to the end of a 10-year agreement with Redmond Regional Medical Center to run the ambulance service within the county, with Floyd EMS adding on their services from the hospital and other areas as well.
Polk Medical Center’s Hospital Administrator wants his organization to have a shot a taking over the service in the year ahead as the contract is set to expire.
Matt Gorman, who is also a vice president now within Floyd Healthcare Management, came before the Polk County Board of Commissioners during their work session in May to ask for a simple request. He wants the county to allow for competitive bidding for the service.
“All we want is for the county to get the best service available to them,” Gorman said in remark during their May 7 meeting.
He added that by bidding out the service, they wouldn’t necessarily have to make a commitment immediately, or a change. All he and Floyd Healthcare Management are seeking is the chance to bid the service out.
“Floyd has made a long term commitment to provide healthcare, and made a significant investment in Polk Medical Center,” Gorman said.
He added the “same would be true for other services we operate.”
Back in early May, Jennifer Hulsey responded to the request by saying only that “the board has no made any decisions on that, but we appreciate you coming and expressing your concerns.”
No other response has thus far been made. Gorman added during the Hospital Authority meeting later in the month that he’d also not heard anything back, but since the meeting was held before the state and local primary election, it might have been one reason why there has been no answer.
“Hopeful they take action on that, but ultimately a decision the county commission will have to make,” Gorman said.
Commissioners will have until next year to decide what to do, and there’s a lot to consider. Redmond EMS took over the county’s EMS service nine years ago. Additionally, when the county ran their own EMS service, they continue to hold debt obligations from those who received services but never paid back their bills as part of the general fund balance.
Floyd Healthcare Management, the parent company of Floyd Medical Center in Rome, took over the old hospital that is now One Door Polk in 2013. They then moved out to a new facility on Highway 278 after construction was completed in late 2014.
The company also recently expanded by taking over services as Cherokee Medical Center in Alabama after reaching an agreement with the former hospital owner in Centre earlier in the spring.