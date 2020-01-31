Polk Medical Center was presented with Floyd Medical Center’s first-ever Compass Award at the organization’s annual Celebration of Service. Polk received the award in recognition of the hospital’s success across all areas of Floyd’s Value Compass: Patient Satisfaction, Quality, Strategy, Finance and People. The Value Compass serves as the balanced scorecard Floyd uses to emphasize its values.
“Polk Medical Center had an extraordinarily outstanding year, posting excellent results in every point of the Value Compass and distinguishing themselves on the national stage,” said Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd President and Chief Executive Officer. “They certainly deserve this recognition, along with our congratulations and gratitude for an exceptional performance.”
In his presentation of the award, Stuenkel cited a slew of nationally recognized accomplishments for the Polk County facility. These include being named one of the Top 17 rural hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Polk Medical Center was the only Georgia hospital to make the list. Along with that distinction, the hospital was also named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country by The Chartis Center for Rural Health in the area of quality.
Polk Medical Center was also designated a Level IV trauma center by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and received quality awards from the DPH and the American Heart Association.
Tifani Kinard, Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer for Polk Medical Center, accepted the award on behalf of hospital staff.
“I can’t even begin to express what this means to our staff, and to me personally,” Kinard said. “I have the good fortune to work with an outstanding team of professionals whose goal is delivering the highest quality of care. This recognition belongs to them and is evidence that they deliver on that goal every day.”
Kinard was thrilled to be the inaugural recipient of the award.
“It’s such an honor to be acknowledged for the work we do,” she said. “It’s a great reminder that our organization values excellence and recognizes those who work hard to achieve it.”
Stuenkel said that the award will not necessarily become an annual recognition, but will instead be reserved for very special occasions, such as the successful year realized by Polk Medical Center.