Polk Medical Center has a new distinction under their belts with a recent award provided by the American Heart Association.
Kay Johnson stopped by the Cedartown-Polk County Hospital Authority board meeting held on July 24 to present the award to hospital staff for their hard work with the AHA’s “Get with the Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.”
The award, given out to hospitals who implement specific criteria like improving those areas outlined by the AHA and the American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure.
So for instance, those who are rushed to Polk Medical Center’s emergency room in cardiac arrest means they are diagnosed and treated faster than they ever have been before.
Polk Medical Center met the guidelines for the past 24 months, according to a statement read by Johnson during the award presentation.
The ultimate goal too was to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients for an additional achievement for Polk Medical Center. They also reached the organization’s Target: HF Honor Roll as well.
Johnson congratulated Polk Medical Center for the achievement and said she hoped to see officials again in 2019.
Floyd Healthcare Management Vice President Matt Gorman said the organization was “really proud of that accomplishment” mainly because it meant better outcomes for patients suffering from cardiac issues.