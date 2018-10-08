Expressing oneself has never been easier thanks to the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center and the various activities and classes being offered.
Those in need of a creative outlet may consider getting involved in pottery, the chorus, acting, and much more. With countless ongoing events, there's something for every local creative.
One of the prominent ongoing activities is the 'Visions in Textiles' exhibit that sees the Art Gallery lined with decorative quilts and objects made from a variety of fibers and other mediums.
While it opened earlier on Aug. 31, it's not too late for art lovers to stop by and appreciate the exhibit that runs every Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. until Oct. 27. The art center is located at 316 North Piedmont Avenue.
Featured artists include K. L. Alexander, Brenda Sprayberry Carroll, James C. Carroll, Susan Sprayberry Carroll, Cindy Christenson, Peggy Cline, Paul Craighead, Juan Carlos Gonzales, James Hill, Margaret Jacobs, Ruth Simon McRae, Anslie Philpot, Gary Shindlebower, and Susan Waters.
Those who prefer to express themselves vocally may be interested in the community chorus that rehearses on Tuesday nights beginning at 7 p.m. The group is currently practicing for their upcoming December Christmas concert, 'O Holy Night.'
For more information on joining, contact Director Debbie Miller at 404-219-9572 or debbiebmiller@aol.com.
Those more interested in spectating can get tickets to the December 1 through 2 shows at the door or from any chorus member. Adult admission is $6; children 12 and under get in free.
Starting early has numerous benefits for artists, and the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center will begin offering children's art classes for those ages 3 through 6 later on January 9. Students will meet on the second Wednesday of each month from 10 through 11 a.m. where they will enjoy story time, music, sensory play, and processed based art projects with different themes each month.
Students can enroll for $15 each, but the class has a 3 person minimum and a 10 person maximum. Contact Margaret Bearden to sign up for this class at 770-500-4207 or margaretbearden@gmail.com before its too late.
Those who don't mind messy hands may consider attending Paul Craighead's evening pottery classes on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or the morning classes on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 through 11:30 a.m. Craighead teaches year round, but those on a budget may consider the $15 morning classes as opposed to the $18 evening classes.
To sign up, contact Paul Craighead at 770-843-5302, rivoletti@netzero.net, or on Facebook.
As always, becoming a RCAC member sees numerous benefits such as the right to include items in the gift shop and the satisfaction of helping to sponsor the many programs offered throughout the year. Visit the art center for more information on joining.