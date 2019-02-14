For the first time in a decade, the Cedartown boys basketball team is in the playoffs. According to MaxPreps, the last time the Bulldogs made the postseason was in the 2008-09 season.
However, for Coach Benjie Frazier’s team, they will have to face off one of the best teams in the state of Georgia in the first round.
Coach Frazier has been the boys Head Coach since 2010, but this is the veteran leader’s first trip to the playoffs. After a solid regular season in which Cedartown finished 12-13, they entered the region tournament with the intent to prove that they could get the 10-year-old monkey off their back, and finally punch a ticket to the playoffs.
After falling behind initially to Chapel Hill in the first round, the Bulldogs bounced back- as they have all season- and erased a 16 point deficit. They defeated the Panthers in dramatic fashion 58-55, clinching their playoff spot for the first time in a decade. Tough losses to Sandy Creek and Troup County in the rest of the tournament solidified the boys as the fourth seed in Region 5-4A.
The good news is that Cedartown were able to sneak in with a fourth seed into the 5-4A state tournament.
The bad news is that they will have to take on Region 8-4A’s first seed, St. Pius X. The Golden Lions are considered the #4 team in the state for classification 4A by MaxPreps. They come into Friday’s matchup 24-3 on the season after sweeping their region in the regular season and playoffs.
Despite the tough first round opponent, Coach Frazier believes there are a lot of positives to take from this matchup.
“I am extremely excited for these kids to experience playoff basketball. This season has been filled with ups and downs, but none of that matters at this point,” Frazier said.
For those who believe this could be an easy win for the Golden Lions, Cedartown’s coach shared some wise advice: “Every team in this tournament is under the same pressure."
“One bad night could be the end of the season," Frazier added.
Four-seeds upset one-seeds each year in the GHSA Basketball Playoffs. However, if Cedartown can do the unthinkable and defeat the Atlanta private school in the first round, it would surely send shockwaves across the state. The Bulldogs will take on the Golden Lions Friday at St. Pius X Catholic High School, located at 2674 Johnson Road NE in Atlanta. The tip off of the game is set for 7:30 p.m.