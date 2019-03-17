The first pitches were thrown out today by coaches and children alike after the fanfare of the annual opening day ceremonies for little league baseball teams in Cedartown over the weekend.
It was the first day of games in what promises to be a busy spring for the teams on Saturday in the annual event at the Bert Wood Youth and Athletic Center, and teams are slated to continue play this week and into the weekend as another round of springtime sports begins this coming weekend.
Players were greeted to a chilly start of the year as teams got to line up during festivities, and then got busy playing after weeks of practice leading up to this moment.
This coming Saturday — weather permitting — plans are for the Rockmart little league teams to take to the streets for their annual parade and opening day ceremonies at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex, and if they were able to get facilities fully up and running on time.
Rockmart’s complex of baseball and softball fields were hit by storms last week a little harder than expected, and damage to some of the awnings and coverings at the complex required a impromptu work day scheduled for this past weekend on the eastern side of the county to help ready the fields for players returning on March 23.
The good news is that the weather might cooperate better for youth teams in Rockmart than it did for Cedartown’s program this past weekend. Forecasts from the National Weather Service promise a high of 71 this coming Saturday.
Check back for further announcements online early in the week on polkstandardjournal.com about schedules for Rockmart’s youth leagues, and submit results and photos to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net for all league games coming up.