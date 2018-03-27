- County officials seek solutions for dealing with active shooter situations.
The scenario is a nightmare for any law enforcement officer. One day or night, they’ll get a call while on patrol, or out with a sweetheart and their lives will suddenly be interrupted by the news that someone is stalking through the local area with a gun, indiscriminately shooting at random all they see.
Polk County officials are now pooling their resources and previous training experience to look at the problem and what are the best practices to address when it happens.
Polk County Public Safety Director gathered together local law enforcement and public safety officials at the Emergency Management Agency office for the first of several meetings on putting together new plans for what agencies and individuals will do when they respond to the call of an active shooter, or even the potential threat.
With the number of mass shootings on the rise across the country as well, with the most recent the day prior to the meeting on March 21, 2018, when six people were injured by an unknown gunman in San Francisco, injuring four innocent bystanders (including a juvenile) and a law enforcement officer.
More than likely, a situation like the one above is what law enforcement, EMS and firefighters will face when they are called to the scene of a mass shooting in Polk County, though all threats are still a problem. Workplace violence, gang battles, disturbed people with deadly weapons. All of these threats and more are what public safety officials face, and their goal is to shut down the situation as quickly as possible. Having a set of updates plans in place — also taking into account new technology — gives them a leg-up on the disastrous situation that a mass shooting creates immediately for first responders. Local officials made note during the March Polk County Public Safety committee meeting that a new app for smart phones designed specifically for law enforcement — who must be validated as a police officer before it can be activated for use — that allows for an immediate notification of when an active shooting incident is taking place.
Mainly because no one can predict when they’ll happen, and have appropriate resources in place to help them deal with an active shooting, the apps are just one tool to get law enforcement to the scene immediately. Having a plan together of who will do what and when is just another step in the process. Additionally, public safety officials at the meeting said that along with resources they hope to develop to be able to adequately respond to potential or real threats with student safety in mind, employee safety is also becoming a concern for local businesses and industries as well. They’re also requesting help and training should the worst happen, a role law enforcement is working to help fill locally as well.
Local law enforcement officials encourage anyone who has information or believes someone might be planning to carry out a mass shooting to immediately get in touch with police via 911 and report their concerns or knowledge. Additionally, those students who also believe someone they know should report information immediately to their parents, teachers or administrators, or additionally to police if not during school hours.