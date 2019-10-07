Lace up the hiking boots and get outdoors for an adventure on the Pinhoti Trail coming up near month's end along the stretch in Polk County.
Keep Polk Beautiful's Randy Cook said the organization is presenting the opportunity for people to explore a 2 1/2 mile stretch of hidden trails within the county, starting at Hemitite Lake on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The hike will begin at 10 a.m. Cook said snacks and drinks will be provided to those who want to participate. No registration is required for the free hike on sections of the trail in the western half of Polk County, heading toward Cave Spring.
The morning hike will complete a large circle that includes a section of the trail and then a return back to Hemitite Lake. Parking will be on the side of the dirt road at the lake.
Cook said his hope is to bring additional awareness to the Pinhoti Trail locally.
The entire 330 miles of hiking trails that include a section in Polk County, that through additional trail networks connects it to the Appalachian Trail, which stretches all the way from North Georgia to Maine wilderness.
"In Polk County, you can ride horses, ride bicycles and hike on it," Cook said. "Our main goal is to make sure people know about this trail and all the different experiences people can enjoy."
Polk County's section of the trail does include some camping opportunities and primitive shelters for those who want an overnight experience.
For more information about the coming hike, contact Cook at 678-246-1083 or by email at rcook@cedartowngeorgia.gov.