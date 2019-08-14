When fans enter the Rock for the first time this season for scrimmage play at home, they might have noticed some new changes on the field level and in the home stands for this year.
Rockmart’s stadium got two big upgrades during the off-season, one of them coming in right before the opening scrimmage against Bremen.
Right next to the old scoreboard is a brand new display installed over the summer months, complete with a big screen for fans to be able to watch live video from the stands.
They’ll get that video in a brand new press box that was set to be installed by the time that Rockmart hosts their first regular season game against Central on August 30.
The press box, scoreboard and new play clocks was one of several upgrades paid for thanks to the ELOST passed in 2017, that paid for a number of facility upgrades including the recent resurfacing of the Jackets track around the football field.
The scoreboard was also part of the ELOST package.
“Biff and I talked about this last year, and talked about the scoreboard that Cedartown has,” Athletic Director Barry Williams said. “We decided we wanted something like that.”
The video board is expected to be running in the coming weeks as well, Williams added.
Both are upgrades that head coach Biff Parson is glad to see happen.
“I give credit to our Board of Education and our superintendent to buy into the vision that I’ve set and want to do,” he said. “We don’t want to be stagnant. We can’t be stagnant if we want to get better, and part of that is improving our facilities.”
Parson added that the inclusion of the new scoreboard and press box is just part of the exciting addition to the stadium.
Along with the scoreboard, the Jackets and opposing teams will also get to utilize new play clocks now installed on the field level as well.
The new additions to the stadium are just some of the past improvements Rockmart has enjoyed. In the past years, the team also got a new field house and weight training facility used by much of the athletic program at the high school. That opened in 2016 for programs to use.
Williams added that improvements on the campus are also due to the community support that has come not just in Rockmart, but Cedartown as well.