The Rockmart Marching Band is getting geared up and ready for their season.
This year’s show is titled “Forever Thankful,” and is focused on the attitude of honoring and cherishing your loved ones.
“It’s sometimes easy to forget things in our life that we have to be thankful for,” Band Director Andy Cox said.
The show features songs such as “Amazing Grace,” “Down to the River to Pray,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and “Ode to Joy.”
The Jackets Marching band is composed of about 130 students and many different sections.
Drum Major and Junior Lauren Allred described the meaning of the show as “quite special,” and explained that with both David Snipes’ and Mason Gadbois’ deaths, the past year was one of the hardest seasons the band has faced in a long time.
“This year’s show to me is a reflection on this past year and serves as a reminder of how thankful we should be for each other and for this wonderful community that has supported us every step of the way,” Allred said.
“We hope the show will inspire others to take a moment and really think about the things they are forever thankful for in their lives,” she added.
Allred expressed her excitement for band season and discussed the upcoming competitions.
“We’re all excited for football season and love dancing and playing in the stands to support our football team,” she said. “They work super hard at what they do, and we really enjoy letting them know we’re there to support them.”
“I can’t wait to see the progress we make as we continue to work at putting our show together and head to competition later this fall,” Allred added.
Band Captain and Senior Sarah Adair added that the music and performance that the band puts on is very inspiring.
“I think this show has summarized my high school band career and helps to convey the feelings of the highs and the lows that the band has gone through with the losses that we’ve had,” Adair said. “I’m very thankful for this show and hope we will all remember why life needs to be cherished.”
Adair added about her excitement for football season, specifically about the new songs and routines they have planned to be performed in the stands.
“I’m looking forward to an amazing show and an even better football season,” Adair said.
Color Guard member and Senior Emma Williams discussed how special it is that all of Rockmart comes together on Friday nights to support the same team.
Senior McCall Arrington, also a member of the color guard, added how excited she is to watch and cheer on the football team as they travel through their season.
The band members all spent time this summer participating in practices and camps in order to be ready for football and competition season soon.
Jacket fans and community members will look forward to the band’s upcoming halftime shows at the football games, starting on Aug. 23 with their first official game of the season at Cedartown.
“We’re excited to play in front of the crowds, but especially our home crowd because they are always supportive of the students and the work that they do,” Cox said.
The band looks forward to traveling to Armuchee and Creekside for competitions in the fall, as well as hosting the annual Yellow Jacket Classic Band Competition at RHS.
Look for an official detailed schedule of performances to come soon.
In the 2018 season, “Bold, Bluesy and Big” was the Jackets show in honor of their former leader who died in 2018. Their first official halftime show comes next week when the Jackets host Cedartown for the annual rivalry showdown between the two schools.
As in years in the past, both the Cedartown and Rockmart bands are expected to take the field in a friendly showdown ahead of the start of the game, and perform the national anthem together in a spirit of cooperation.