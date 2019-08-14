The Rockmart Competition Cheer squad is looking forward to the upcoming football and competition seasons, and have been busy in practice over the summer to prepare.
The girls are eager to cheer from the sidelines again, especially after last year’s successful football season.
The Lady Jackets got together over the summer for a kids camp as their main fundraiser in order to plan for this year.
They also have taken part in a number of sessions to get ready for their 2019 routine ahead of when they begin performing in events during the fall.
Ansley Wynn is excited for her Senior year on the squad and looks forward to spending time with her teammates, while supporting the Jackets football team.
“I’m ready to take on one last season with my team because I feel like we have a good group this year,” Wynn said. “I wouldn’t want to spend every night of the week and every Friday night with anyone else.”
“I’m also excited to see how football does after how well they did last year,” Wynn said.
Juniors Anna Claire Sides, Chloe Peace and Reese Mann are all looking forward to both aspects of cheering during their last couple of years in high school.
“Our team has a lot of potential to do great things this year,” Sides said. “As long as we stick together and do our best, we will do as well as we think we can.”
“I’m ready for the football games because everyone there in the stands shows their support and we all work together to cheer on our team,” Peace said.
“I love everything about football cheer season—the Friday night lights, the bus rides, and the big crowds,” Mann said.
The Lady Jackets look forward to the first football game of the season, as well as their packed competition schedule. Check back in the coming weeks for a full schedule for the team.