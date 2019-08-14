The Cedartown High School competition/football cheerleading squad is locked in and ready for a successful 2019 season.
Head Coach Kim Allred is entering her second year as leader of the Lady Bulldog cheerleaders. Prior to that, she coached Cedartown Middle School’s competition/football cheerleaders for eight years.
Allred said there is a lot to be excited for surrounding the cheerleaders this season.
“In my first season, I added nine additional cheerleaders to the six who returned to the program from the season before,” Allred said. “Eight of those nine returned for this season, and are stronger and more focused.”
This leadership and experience will be key, but Allred hopes that Cedartown will also have a little better luck this time around.
“Last season was wrought with injuries, so this season we are going into the season with a focus on health,” she said. “Overall, the squad morale is phenomenal. Each girl provides a specific athletic talent to the squad, and together they make a strong unit! They are definitely dedicated to putting in the work needed in order to be successful.”
Allred made a coaching change over the off season, and as she puts it, “the addition has proven to be invaluable to our program.”
She said that Ashley Payne was added as an assistant, and “does a fantastic job” in coaching up the Lady Bulldog cheerleaders.
Returning cheerleaders in 2019 include seniors Ashlyn Shaw, Jayla To, and Raegan Westmoreland. Juniors Alexis Cheeks and Emilee Grace Zuker will be back too, along with sophomores Aubrey Allen, Gracie Ball, Hayven Bauer, Annalei Haynes, Harley McGee, Summer Pollard, and Gracee Privett. Furthermore, senior Ashley Baxter will return as Mack this season.
New additions to the squad include sophomores Gabby Racine and Annalee Walters and incoming freshmen Kam Cochran, Kalli Garner, Edy Lee, and Ashley Otero.
The only graduating senior from a year ago was Grayson Smith.
The stellar Smith will be a member of the cheerleading squad this fall at the University of West Georgia. Allred said “It was tough losing as great of a girl as Grayson. We are very proud of her and know she will do great at UWG.”
Even though Smith has departed from the program, the aforementioned depth, experience, and leadership will be big for Cedartown cheerleading this year.
The competition cheerleaders will have their first event September 14 at Pepperell, followed by one a week later in Ringgold. After a Sept. 28 trip to Carrollton, they will head to Hillgrove the following Saturday.
Their final two regular season events will be at Peachtree Ridge on Oct. 12 and at Northgate on Oct. 26.
The Region 5-4A competition will be held at the University of West Georgia on Nov. 9, followed by state held in Columbus a week later.