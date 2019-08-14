Head Coach Doyle Kelley had a big decision to make this Spring.
His offensive coordinator, Jacob Kelley, had announced his intention to become the newest head coach of the Cherokee County Warriors in Centre, Alabama.
Who would he pick?
As Kelley explained, it was all about familiarity and talent.
“I chose to promote Benji Frazier as the offensive coordinator when Jacob left,” Kelley explained. “I coached Benji when he was in high school and I am very familiar with his philosophies and hard work. I knew it would be a great fit.”
The Athletic Director and Bulldogs head football coach was right on with his prediction.
“Since Benji started, he has been hard at work with these guys,” Kelley said. “He is very knowledgeable on the offensive side of the ball. He is really allowing the guys to show off their strengths and hopefully it will help us a lot come fall.”
Frazier has been a member of the Cedartown High School football staff for a while, but will finally have his chance to run the offense in 2019.
Long before he was the boys basketball coach at Cedartown, Benji Frazier was a standout defender at Mars Hill University in North Carolina. In fact, Frazier was named a first team All-South Atlantic Conference defensive back in 1994 and 1995 and made the second team in 1993.
Frazier has obviously switched sides of the ball since, and will now lead the Cedartown offense.
One item isn’t changing: Bob Tracy returns as Running Back Coach, and will work with Frazier to get the Bulldogs offense to put their best foot forward this year.
Levi Wigley, who has recently coached at Cedartown Middle School, is the new Wide Receivers coach at Cedartown. Other new additions to the offensive coaching staff include Quarterback coach Mac Loudermilk and Tight End coach Jeff Collier.
Former Bulldogs great Courtney Hammock is back as the Offensive Line coach too.
Jeremy Ruark will return as the Defensive Coordinator in 2019. Ruark has spearheaded some of the toughest defenses in Georgia over the past couple seasons.
Serving with him will be Defensive Line coach Mike Worthington and Defensive Back coaches Zach Chubb and Jimmy Easterwood. The aforementioned Jeff Collier will split duties between Tight Ends and Linebackers this season.
Bulldog Special Teams will be led by Coach Bob Tracy once more this campaign. However, the new addition here is assistant Mac Loudermilk.
Mac, the son of former Cedartown coach Mark Loudermilk, was a stellar punter at Central Florida over the past few seasons, and is already one of the biggest assistant signings in the region this offseason.