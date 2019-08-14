An additional impact player to watch out for in 2019 is iron man athlete CJ Washington. The rising sophomore has earned the attention of every college scout in the southeast.
A multi-sport athlete, Washington plays football in the fall and soccer in the spring.
The 6’2 205 pound linebacker and running back recently had videos of him bench pressing 330 and squatting 500 pounds surface on Twitter, catching the eye of even more regional analysts.
247Sports recruiting analyst Rusty Mansell predicts Washington to have “20 offers by February.”
The Cedartown star currently has scholarship offers from programs such as Coastal Carolina, Louisville, and Nebraska.
Bulldogs Head coach Doyle Kelley is also excited for what all Washington brings to the table in seasons past and present.
“CJ (Washington) is another one of these guys that has it all. He is strong, fast, and a team player,” Kelley said. “He does a great job of bringing out the best in himself on the field and that matters if you want to play big-time at the next level. He will have every chance to contribute this upcoming season.”
Washington is sure to be one of the highest rated players in Georgia for the Class of 2022 when the 247Sports rankings are released.
Washington getting a lot of national praise and attention, but fans should expect a lot of attention will be drawn to him this fall when he gets to show what he can do on the field. He’ll be playing behind talents like Taji Hudson and Kobe Pryor in the backfield, both of who also have decided to go to Division I schools next year.
One area coach opined that after seeing Washington in scrimmage play during the preseason that “Cedartown has a sophomore linebacker that is really, really good- like ‘High School All-American’ good. That kid is going to be a problem.”
Though he may have more blockers to get through in 2019, expect Washington to put together a stellar season in his sophomore campaign.