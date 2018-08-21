In a bid to bring two former employees back on board, Polk's personnel committee once again faced off against their rehire policy.
The county previously discussed adjustments to the ordinance in several meetings, but striking the balance between welcoming and strict has proven challenging.
Competent employees are valued, but the group was skeptical about allowing ex-workers to constantly return at their previous wages and without consequence.
When the two employees were successfully awarded their previous pay during the Aug. 15 meeting, the group began to rethink the ordinance once again.
"If someone leaves and comes back, why are we punishing them and pushing them down to this low number?” County Chairperson Jennifer Hulsey said. “If I've got someone coming from Bartow who has 20 years of experience, but I'm only willing to give them 5, they have to be willing to take a major pay cut to work for us.”
The current ordinance allows employees a single rehire, and all subsequent rehires must be formally approved by the county manager.
Workers are able to retain their previous experience raises and steps only if returning after one year.
“The ordinance is very confusing,” Hulsey said. “It needs to be simplified.
The group's more accepting approach to rehires also prompted the abandonment of older ideas.
The committee was previously considering giving returning workers only a percentage of their raised and experienced salary with each rehire.