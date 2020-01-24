Comedians are on the stage for a good cause and local youth are on another singing about the "Hard Knock Life" in a pair of performances coming up in Rockmart and Cedartown this evening.
Tickets are on sale at the door for $12 for tonight's Stand Up for Hope comedy show being hosted by Kay Dodd and featuring Cyrus Steele and Marty Simpson at the Rockmart Theatre. The benefit is being held to raise money for Our House Women's Shelter serving the victims of domestic violence in Polk County.
Anyone interested can head toward downtown Rockmart before the 7 p.m. start to get seats for tonight's round of laughs.
In Cedartown, "Annie Jr." debuts tonight with the opening show at 7 p.m. as well. The tale of Little Orphan Annie in musical form is being brought to life for theater fans on Saturday as well in a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. closing show. Roland Chandler is directing the show at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center featuring local youth in the cast.
Tickets are available at the door or at Cedartownshows.com for $10 for all three performances.