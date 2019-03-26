Jefferson County High School played host earlier in the month to state competition between student weightlifters, and one area competitor came home with a first place finish.
Tyler Liggons took the gold in the 191 to 205 weight class with a pair of big lifts - a 325 pound power clean and a 355 pound bench press - to win as a Pepperell Dragon.
He was joined by two others from Pepperell, Matthew Baxter and Tray Robinson.
Several weightlifters from Rockmart in Class AA also qualified for state competition at West Sectionals, but results weren't immediately available for their finishes.