Get ready for a lot of fun this weekend in Cedartown and opportunities a-plenty to see the talents of area creators for the 55th annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival coming up this Saturday and Sunday at Peek Park.
The annual festival will be kicking off with participants racing for the finish line for the annual 5K and new this year a 10k run this Saturday morning.
A fundraiser for the Cedartown Junior Service League, the festival also provides the chance for parents and art lovers to see youth drawings and paintings on display in the tennis courts and dozens of vendors offering arts and crafts for sale.
Registration for the 22nd annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival 5K race can be found at Active.com. Awards will be given out to race winners and age category winners.
Following the race, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. this Saturday and continues through 7 p.m., and includes a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a $15 registration fee per car. On Sunday, the festival opens at 10 a.m. and continues through 5 p.m., and includes the 2 p.m. Arts Festival dog show.
Areas will also be available for youth arts and crafts, plus some small rides on site as well during both days. Local youth artwork on display in the tennis courts represent student work from all across Polk School District.
All items are handmade by vendors at the festival from local and area artists and producers, and coming to Peek Park over the weekend to take part and walk around is free of charge.
Organizers also plan to have activities for youth during the weekend, including some arts and crafts projects to take home.
Visit cedarvalleyartsfestival.com to learn more about the upcoming event, and check back next week for full coverage of the weekend in the May 3 edition of the Standard Journal. Additionally, anyone who would like to submit photos from the event can email them to kmyrick@polkstandardjournal.net.