Easter came early thanks to the Cedartown Junior Service League that filled Peek Park with thousands of eggs and various other activities for children to enjoy.
Families could be seen taking pictures with the Easter Bunny, participating in the coloring station, hunting eggs, and learning about the history of the holiday.
The April 7 event was one of many egg hunts put on over the years, and while some activities may be different, the core purpose for the celebration remains the same.
“We basically wanted to get the community together to celebrate Jesus Christ and the resurrection,” Cedartown Junior Service League member Jeni Little said.
Youth were gathered in front of the park's fountain and provided a Sunday School lesson on the reason for the seasonal holiday in celebration of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
After the lesson, children were divided by ages and given the chance to race for eggs. Buckets and other materials were provided, and there were various other creative activities for those who didn't quite feel like searching.
The League won't be hosting any more Easter events until next year, but the egg hunt will definitely be returning in 2020.
“We usually have different crafts every year, but we use the same age groups for the egg hunt,” Little said. “Mainly everything runs the same way but the crafts.”
Easter lands officially on April 21 this year, so be on the lookout for more events here online at Polkstandardjournal.com as they become available. Additionally, visit the Cedartown Junior Service League's website to learn more about their forthcoming events, including the Cedar Valley Arts Festival coming up on April 27 and April 28.