It always seems to want to rain anytime Cedartown wants to hold a concert.
The kick-off event for the 2019 Peek Park Summer Concert Series has been cancelled due to the likelihood of rain and heavy thunderstorms.
The City of Cedartown events committee made the decision to cancel the event this afternoon, based on the latest weather forecasts from several agencies.
"Of course, southern summer weather is summer southern weather and often unpredictable, but the majority of those weather resources mentioned above project the chance of rain 70% and higher," explained Aimee Madden, events committee chair. "Northwest Georgia is also classified as a having an increased chance of severe weather, with heavy thunderstorms, high wind and possible hail. The safety of our residents and the safety of our performers and sound technicians are obviously a top priority."
Madden said the committee will work to reschedule the event.
Two other previously scheduled concerts remain for the summer months: July 22, featuring Southland Soul, and July 27 featuring Isaac Streetman and the Rocktown Revival.