A pedestrian walking on the bypass in the early morning hours was struck and killed in the Cedartown area, according to a release from Georgia State Patrol.
Officials from GSP reported that 45-year-old Robert Dewaine Allen of a Cedartown address was struck and killed at 4:52 a.m. near Cedartown High School on the Highway 27 bypass by a 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup.
According to the release, Allen was "improperly walking in the right southbound lane" when he was struck.
He was pronounced dead at 5 a.m. on the scene by Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier due to the significant trauma as a result of being struck by the truck.
The coroner stated that his body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.
GSP's Cartersville post was called in to investigate the incident by local officials, who responded to provide emergency aid. No additional information was available at this time.
Cedartown Police, Fire and Rescue and additional local agencies responded to help Allen at the scene.