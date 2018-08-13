A Cedartown man who was crossing the street during a true downpour on Main Street last week was injured after being struck by a vehicle that didn’t see him amid heavy rain and wind.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said that Jan Robinson was crossing at Main and Sterling Holloway Place when he was struck by Patsy Acheson around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. He was injured and transported to the hospital the next day, and later released according to Newsome.
“The driver said because of the intense rain and wind, she just didn’t see the pedestrian,” Newsome said.
He added that Robinson was “home by Friday” after an overnight stay in the hospital following the incident.
No charges are being filed against Acheson, Newsome said.