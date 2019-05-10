The Polk County Water Authority announced that Neeve Owen, PharmD., is the newest member to join the Board of Directors for a new term to serve.
PCWA Chair Ken Woods welcomed Owen to the board according to a press release from the Authority on Friday. She'll serve a five year term on the board that began with the April session.
Owen, a resident of Polk County for most of her life, is a graduate of the Mercer University Pharmacy School and serves as the Director of Pharmacy at Floyd-Polk Medical Center in Cedartown.
She's the wife of Barry Owen for the past 21 years and the two are parents to daughters at Rockmart High and Rockmart Middle Schools. Neeve is also a graduate of LEAD Polk and is "keen on community involvement and supporting Polk County," the release stated.
Owen replaces April Welch, Ph.D., on the Water Authority board.