The new Polk County Water Treatment Plant is on schedule and expected to complete construction in mid-summer 2019.
The new plant, rated at 2.0 million gallon per day for distribution, is moving at a pace that will meet project timing for final construction sign off and testing.
The contractor P.F. Moon from West Point, and the Authority's engineer, Ronnie Wood, show the construction on pace for a June-July completion, assuming weather cooperates.
"All work thus far has been finished as scheduled and pressure testing for new pipe is complete. A great deal of the outside work is finished, especially important when winter weather is upon us," said Jack Damron, the Authority's General Manager.
Since plans call for modular installation on many of the systems and components, one section of the construction must be completed before the next can begin. This is done to conserve both time and money.
The plant will be able to produce 2 million gallons of treated water daily. Water will be pumped from nearby springs and treated at the plant for distribution.