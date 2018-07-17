The Polk County Water Authority is sporting a new logo on their website and official documents with the help of a local designer.
PCWA’s Jack Damron said in a press release that Ryan Chandler of Cedartown’s C-22 Designs put together the new design, sporting an updated look and a new water drop and leaf artwork.
The new logo replaces the logo many have become accustomed to seeing on their monthly statements, the round treatment that has been in use for many years.
“The new logo is simple and recognizable, with color and design that is more modern and easy to read,” the release stated.
Officials worked with Chandler to design the new logo for the past few weeks and got input from employees and the PCWA board about the look of the new design before it was released last week.
The board approved the new logo during the most recent Board meeting in July.
The new logo is going on PCWA uniforms, vehicles, stationery and signage.