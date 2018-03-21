The efforts to improve the water coming out of Mulco and Ammons Springs is one step closer to completion as the Polk County Water Authority Board approved a final bond resolu-tion last week.
The board met on March 14 in a second special called ses-sion of the month to approve the request of Bond Attorney Andrew Tritt, who did the hard work of getting bonds out on the market to provide the up-front financing on building the new Water Treatment Center for Ammons and Mulco Springs.
Tritt said the bonds were oversubscribed during the previ-ous week's sale, for a total of just over $11 million sold in a move that also consolidates the authority's previous $7.5 mil-lion in debt with only a $50,000 increase in their additional payments and interest costs.
"We sold the bonds with an insured AA rating, and when it comes to the interest rate, we're better to be lucky than good," Tritt said.
The Water Authority was able to get a steady 3.58 percent interests on the bonds, which were sold in the span of several hours earlier last week.
Now the Polk County Water Authority only has to wait for a Superior Court hearing to finalize the sale and validate the bonds, happening on April 11.
Tritt reported that around 46 different individuals -- mainly made up of money managers on the state and national level, several banks, retail interests and family offices -- that was whittled down to no more than 35 before the close of business on March 13.
When completed, the cash on hand and additional restruc-turing of the authority's previous debt will be plenty to com-plete the new water treatment plant between Mulco and Ammons Springs in southern Polk County.
Water Authority General Manager Jack Damron told the board in an update on his side of the project during the March 14 special called session that progress toward construction is moving along.
He said that P.F. Moon and Company, the contractors who were selected for the project, had recently completed four identical in specification plants in 2017 and that he was con-fident the right choice had been made in selection of the builders.
"We had a positive meeting, and they seem like they will be very cooperative people," Damron said.
Additionally, Damron did report one problem that has come about based on the site selection of the new water treatment facility.
He said that 300 feet of trees will have to be cleared from the property in order to accommodate the new plant, which will also disturb the breeding area and nesting ground for a local bat population.
"Their breeding season spans from mid-May until the end of July, right when the contractors wanted to cut down trees," he said. "So we're looking to expedite the tree cutting as quick as possible."
Damron said that he didn't know what would come of the bat population once the trees were cut.
The cutting project will also be handled by P.F. Moon and Company.
Ultimately the goal of the Mulco-Ammons Water Treatment plant is to benefit the entire system, but will be primarily fo-cused on South and West Polk County. The modular plant de-signed by Ronnie Wood of R.J. Wood and Company — who is also the engineer for Polk County and other local entities — will be modular when constructed over the coming year of construction. It is designed to be able to treat 2 million gal-lons of water a day.
The plant is being installed due to higher turbidity which is occurring in both the Mulco and Ammons Springs locations.