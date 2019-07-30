Good news for the Polk County Sheriff's Office: one of their two K-9 officers is now fully certified.
The Sheriff's Office announced in a release that K-9 Officer Thor, a Belgian Malinois, finished up training in several areas to help deputies and other officers out in the field. Those include tracking, area search, building search, sniffing out drugs inside of buildings and on individuals as well.
Officials said in the release that patrol work and vehicle searches are being tested one more time in the field before he's put on full time duty.
"Thank you to Deputies Mike Stewart and Casey Blackmon for putting in the extra hours to help make this possible," the release stated.