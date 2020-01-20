Those friends of the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Facebook might be wondering where the page and daily posts disappeared to when it was taken down by the social media giant over the weekend.
Sheriff Johnny Moats said the page was removed from public view on Saturday and he was provided no specific reason why it was taken down. He has already appealed the decision to disable to page.
He did add that he was told that the company "unpublished the page for violating their rules" but he can't specifically point to a way that the Sheriff's Office would have done so, since it focuses on items that serve public interest or promote their office.
"It is very upsetting to me because I know we haven't posted anything that warrants our page being taken down," Moats said.
No comment has yet been offered up by Facebook for their reason for disabling of the Sheriff's Office page, but the Standard Journal has reached out to the company for comment and will update this story with their reply when it becomes available.
For those seeking information about the Sheriff's Office in the meantime or need to pass along information to administrators or deputies, Moats said the public is welcome to share posts with him directly. He'll also be putting information about activities and the department's accomplishments and news on his own page for the time being.