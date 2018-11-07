Hardly anyone thinks about how old a car seat is until something happens, and suddenly it becomes a major issue. A minor wreck can mean full replacement of devices that help save a child’s life every moment of every day across the world.
Yet many people are using expired seats, or never know that a recall has been posted on them. Maybe they’ve been recycled from one family member to another.
None of this is a good idea, and local law enforcement seek to ensure that people not only take car seat safety seriously, but also have a chance to get a free replacement for those that qualify later this month.
Polk County Police Officer Andy Anderson is working with the Georgia Department of Public Health to hold a Car Seat Safety Check event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. coming up on Saturday, Nov. 17 in the parking lot of the Cedartown Walmart. For those who meet requirements and need a new car seat, several will be on hand to pass out for free.
Anderson said the event was inspired in part by the work that slain Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne took up prior to her shooting death in the line of duty. She at the time was the only officer with the Polk County Police who was certified as a car seat safety officer, and could conduct the checks.
Now Anderson in his role also with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has taken up that role, and means to try his best to live up to her legacy and keep kids safe.
“We hope to help a whole lot of people out with this event,” he said. “It’s really all about making sure the kids stay safe when riding with their parents.
Anyone with further questions can contact Anderson at the Polk County Police Department by calling 770-748-7331 today.