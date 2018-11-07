CEDARTOWN – The Polk County Police Department announced that is was awarded a major traffic enforcement grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in Atlanta.
The department received the grant in recognition of its lifesaving work as the coordinating agency for GOHS’s MNTEN Traffic Enforcement Network. There are 16 enforcement networks across the state that help enforce Georgia’s year-round safety belt, speed and impaired driving campaigns.
“This is our way of supporting the Polk County Police Department through its continued leadership via Assistant Coordinator Andy Anderson and the MNTEN traffic enforcement network,” said GOHS Law Enforcement Services Director Roger Hayes. “We want to make sure they can continue their region-wide efforts to protect Georgia motorists from drunk and otherwise dangerous drivers. They’ve proven their dedication and this grant serves not only as recognition for that hard work, but as means for continuing the GOHS mission of reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities on our roads.”
The MNTEN Traffic Enforcement Network includes agencies in 10 counties, which include Polk, Floyd, Chattooga, Bartow, Catoosa, Walker, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield.
The GOHS grand awards $19,880 to the PCPD, with half to support the activities of the traffic enforcement network and half to be spent on traffic safety equipment for the department. The coordinator in the MNTEN network region will coordinate year-round waves of high visibility, concentrated patrols, multi-jurisdictional road checks and sobriety checkpoints as a partner in campaigns such as Click it or Ticket, Operation Zero Tolerance and the Thunder Taskforce.