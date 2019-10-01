The Polk County Police Department played host on Sept. 29 to Blood Assurance for the latest blood drive in the area.
Officer Andy Anderson, who organized this and several blood drives previous, said that donors gave back 57 units of blood during the event, which also included giveaways for those who participated. Blood Assurance brought out their Blood Brigade bus for the afternoon.
Blood donated through the event will go to help dozens of patients in the area receive life-saving treatment while in the emergency room and in surgical procedures.
Those who missed the opportunity to give blood can visit bloodassurance.org to learn more about where upcoming blood drives are being held and how to donate.