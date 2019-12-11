Like decorating for Christmas? The Polk County Historical Society needs help on Thursday bringing the holiday spirit to the Hawkes Library.
Volunteers are needed to help decorate the upstairs of the former home of the Historical Society museum for their Photos with Santa fundraiser coming up.
They're asking for people to come out on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help at the 205 S. College St., Cedartown location.
Also coming up is a Book Signing event on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 117 West Ave.
Author Gerald Andrews will be on hand to sign copies of his book "A Mill Village Story: A Southern Boyhood Joyfully Remembered" with editions on sale or available for download as an eBook.
Andrews' book is the record of his upbringing in a place and time quickly vanishing from the American landscape. His tale of times in West Point, Georgia delves into his boyhood within the mill village, his career in the textile industry and more.
There's no charge for coming to participate in the event.