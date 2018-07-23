Got some time to spare and looking for a project to do this morning? The Polk County Historical Society could sure use some help.
They're seeking volunteers to take part in a clean-up of their new West Avenue museum location in Cedartown starting at 10 a.m. The new museum located at 117 West Ave. is almost ready for this Saturday's coming opening day and ribbon cutting ceremony.
But museum officials need some help doing some last minute detail cleaning and last touches getting displays ready, and are hoping that those with the extra time will pitch in for the forthcoming event.
PCHS board members are seeking help as well with having volunteer staff on hand for new museum hours, after opening to be set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Contact president Larry Bentley, President at 770-748-0507, Bobby McElwee 706-506-6508, Nancy Collins 678-901-0801, Angela Kornick 706-766-2685, Ellen Hester 678-246-4599, Emily Shaw 770-324-3431 or any board member if you wish to volunteer.