PCHS Museum is Moving

There's still some moving around to do within the new location for the Polk County Historical Society museum at the old Southcrest Bank location on West Avenue, and it won't be open until mid-July at the moment. Along with the collection on the first floor, the museum will also have a meeting space on the second floor they'll share with the City of Cedartown, who own the building. / Kevin Myrick

Got some time to spare and looking for a project to do this morning? The Polk County Historical Society could sure use some help. 

They're seeking volunteers to take part in a clean-up of their new West Avenue museum location in Cedartown starting at 10 a.m. The new museum located at 117 West Ave. is almost ready for this Saturday's coming opening day and ribbon cutting ceremony. 

But museum officials need some help doing some last minute detail cleaning and last touches getting displays ready, and are hoping that those with the extra time will pitch in for the forthcoming event. 

PCHS board members are seeking help as well with having volunteer staff on hand for new museum hours, after opening to be set from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesdays through Saturdays. 

Contact president  Larry Bentley, President at 770-748-0507, Bobby McElwee 706-506-6508, Nancy Collins 678-901-0801, Angela Kornick 706-766-2685, Ellen Hester 678-246-4599, Emily Shaw 770-324-3431 or any board member if you wish to volunteer. 