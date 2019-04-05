The Polk County Historical Society is looking to teach youth about the past in an interesting, free, and healthy way. Most of the activities are based on the Pokemon Go app.
Kids can download the game for free on any smartphone, and since most local pokestops represent historic monuments, players can learn about the county as they walk around capturing Pokemon and restocking on items.
Brochures with various activities will be available from the museum, participating merchants, or the Cedartown Welcome Center, and as participants learn about local history, they will be able to complete more of those activities. For example, answers to the brochure's Q&A can be found at the various historic sites.
Players can also visit the participating downtown merchants (to be announced) to collect stickers, and those who gather at least 6 can present the brochure at the museum for a Pokemon prize.
While not yet available, the group plans to have the festivities available by the Polk School District summer break.
Pokemon Go is an augmented reality mobile game where players can capture and train Pokemon outdoors as they appear on their phone. The game can detect your movement speed, so the more players move the more Pokemon and items may appear. The pokestops, which again would appear in businesses and historic locations, allow the player to collect items and goods.
More information about the Polk County Historical Society can be found at https://polkhist.com/.