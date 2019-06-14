The Polk County Historical Society has a pair of cemetery tours coming up on their schedule amid a busy month in the organization and museum.
Tours are coming up on Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. followed later in the final week of the month on Friday, June 28 at the same time.
Additional information about signing up can be found at polkhist.com/cemetery-tours/. Prices are $10 for tour guests 12 and up, and $5 for children 5 to 12. Youth under 5 can tour for free. Payment can be made online ahead of the tour, or at the start of the tour in cash or by card.
The PCHS suggests that those who want to participate be prepared for warmer temperatures by bringing along water, wearing appropriate walking shoes and clothing, sunglasses and an umbrella for shade or in case of light rain. If rain showers do come that are more than a light drizzle, the tour will be called off and rescheduled.
Join the fun at the corner of Greenwood Drive and East Avenue in the gazebo behind the Cedartown library to take part. Only 20 spots are open per tour.
Email polkgahistory@gmail.com, or call the museum during operating hours at 770-748-4828 to take part.
The PCHS also has their forthcoming book club meeting after press time to discuss "Thirteen Moons" by Charles Frazier on June 18, and have their Saturday, June 22 Gone West Children's Program with Annette Laing, which is geared toward kids ages 5 and up.