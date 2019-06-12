Author Jessica Handler, with Hub City Press, has written a novel based on Cedartown’s own mystical legend, Lulu Hurst (1869-1950).
Historical Society President, Greg Gray, can not only point out the location of the Hurst homestead on Collard Valley Road, but owns the house on Highland Avenue where Lulu spent time in the city during her childhood.
The PCHS museum houses a small exhibit near the Sterling Holloway Room where tech-savvy patrons can take advantage of the virtual tour feature and scan a QR code for a 3-minute video on the short-lived fame of The Georgia Wonder.
Along with the beginning setting of the story, Handler had this description of the area within the pages: “We’re from Georgia, near Tennessee. Just outside a beautiful place called Cedartown, south of Rome a little bit. Daddy goes up to Rome for the cotton brokers, we trade in cotton and corn.”
Handler goes on to thank the community in an Author’s Note stating that “The generous citizens of Cedartown who sat with me for interviews and the Polk County Historical Society were clear lenses.”
Arleigh Ordoyne, Polk County Historical Society Museum Director, and book reviewer for the Historical Novel Society’s quarterly magazine, Historical Novels Review, invites readers to the museum’s conference center on June 29 at 4 p.m. to meet Handler.
Copies of "The Magnetic Girl" will be available for purchase for a cover price of $27.
The novel takes the reader through the tale of Hurst's life as "The Magnetic Girl," which starts with her youth in Polk County. It is the story of a woman who grows into a vaudeville star utilizing her mental gifts to lift grown men in parlor chairs or throw them across the stage with her "electric charge."
Learn more about the event and others coming up at polkhist.com. Those include the June 18 book club meeting to discuss Charles Frazier's "Thirteen Moons" set for 7 p.m. at the Historical Society Museum, and an upcoming June 22 children's program with Annette Laing for the reading of "Gone West." That's being held at 2 p.m.
Members of the Historical Society will gather for their monthly meeting on the last Tuesday of the month, June 25 at 7 p.m. to hear from Glen Campbell on the Antioch area.