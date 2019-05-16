The Polk County Historical Society is inviting locals and visitors alike to come out and enjoy a free event on Sunday evening in downtown Cedartown.
The Georgia Historic Home and History Expo is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m. at the Hawkes Library at 205 S. College St., Cedartown. Free hot dogs, baked goods and more will also be part of the afternoon of fun.
Live music will provide entertainment for the afternoon event, where people who are interested in historic home preservation can also take part and learn more. Additionally there are giveaways, antiques, clubs and demonstrations on hand.
There's also the opportunity to take part in Historic Tour of Homes that is taking place at 5 and 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person.
All money raised for the event will go back toward the Polk County Historical Society. Tickets for the tour of homes are on sale online now, along with additional information at www.georgiahistoryexpo.com.