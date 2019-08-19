Cedartown, GA (30125)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.