Registration is now open for local businesses and organizations to take part in the Polk County College and Career Fair coming up on Wednesday, October 2.
The upcoming College and Career Fair at Cedartown High School will be one of two this school year, with a second happening in the spring on March 4 at Rockmart High School.
Organizers of the fair are seeking out those who are seeking upcoming graduates to take on new positions in their company or organization, or are seeking bright students to come to their college campuses to continue their studies.
A 5-foot table and 2 chairs will be provided to those who sign up. Those interested can click here to register and find out more.